Shabbir Ali vows to transform Nizamabad

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd November 2023 3:24 pm IST
Telangana polls: Can Shabbir Ali shine from Muslim-dominated Nizamabad?
Congress leader Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Nizamabad Urban Congress candidate Md Ali Shabbir declared that if the Congress comes to power, they will transform Nizamabad into a clean and beautiful city, addressing concerns about the city’s cleanliness during the BRS regime.

During his campaign on Tuesday, Shabbir Ali criticized the BRS leaders for praising the incumbent MLA Ganesh Gupta as ‘Mr. Development,’ labeling him as the “most corrupt MLA.” He emphasized the BRS government’s negligence, specifically pointing out the failure to implement the Nizamabad masterplan over the past decade.

Shabbir Ali highlighted issues such as the lack of parking facilities in business centers and the deteriorating state of drainage systems in the city, underscoring the need for improvement. The Congress candidate aims to address these issues and bring about positive changes if elected to represent Nizamabad in the state.

