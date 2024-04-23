Shah holds roadshow in West Bengal’s Malda

Roadshow started around 1 pm in the Malda South constituency, from Head Post office More to the Rabindra statue.

Union home minister Amit Shah.

Malda: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow in West Bengal’s Malda, weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the district.

The roadshow started around 1 pm in the Malda South constituency, from Head Post office More to the Rabindra statue.

Shah, standing atop a decorated lorry along with state BJP leaders, was seen waving at the crowd.

BJP supporters shouted slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, as hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the road.

The constituency will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

