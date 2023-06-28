Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to star in a movie together!

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and his relationship with his daughter Suhana Khan is quite an adorable one. The father-daughter duo is often seen showering each other with love and praise on social media.

After The Archies, according to the latest reports, her second project is going to be a BIG Bollywood project where she will be sharing screen space with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The project is also backed by the actor and Gauri Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures. New developments have been made in the project as the untitled action thriller now has a director.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh has joined the crew as the director of production. A source revealed to the media outlet, “Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet film. It’s an action thriller, and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director.” The film is scheduled to be released next year.

Suhana will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix production The Archies. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has quite a busy timeline for the year. The actor, who made a comeback with Pathaan, has Atlee Kumar’s Jawaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline. SRK is also set to shoot Siddharth Anand’s Tiger v/s Pathaan which is deemed to be India’s biggest action film in 2024.