Shah Rukh Khan buys luxury cars worth Rs 6.4 crore in 2026

Mumbai: For Shah Rukh Khan, luxury has never just been a lifestyle, it has always been a statement. From living in the iconic Mannat, one of Mumbai’s most expensive celebrity homes, to owning watches, vanity vans and cars worth crores, King Khan’s lavish life has always fascinated fans.

And while the superstar once brushed off reports about owning extravagant luxury cars as “bogus,” his latest purchases in 2026 seem to be telling a completely different story.

In 2026 alone, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly purchased two luxury vehicles worth a combined Rs 6.5 crore approximately.

SRK buys Cadillac Escalade

The actor is currently making headlines after reportedly adding the ultra-luxurious Cadillac Escalade to his already enviable car collection. Videos and pictures of SRK taking the premium SUV out for a drive in Mumbai quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The Cadillac Escalade is considered one of the world’s most luxurious SUVs. Since Cadillac does not officially operate in India, the vehicle is believed to have been privately imported. Due to import duties and taxes, reports suggest the SUV’s on-road price in India is close to Rs 5 crore.

King Khan’s Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Adding another high-end vehicle to his collection, the superstar has also reportedly bought a Mercedes-Benz V-Class this year. The luxury MPV, priced around Rs 1.4 crore in India, was also spotted parked outside his house.

A new beast for the #King 🚨🚨🚨



Watch 🔔#ShahRukhKhan has purchased the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class worth Rs 1.4 crore. The luxurious car was spotted outside #SRK 's temporary residence, Puja Casa, while his bungalow, Mannat, is being renovated. pic.twitter.com/BnhgXSd4TN — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) March 30, 2026

SRK’s car collection

Apart from these latest purchases, Shah Rukh Khan already owns one of the most extravagant celebrity car collections in Bollywood. His garage reportedly includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe worth around Rs 9.6 crore, a Lexus LM 350h priced close to Rs 3 crore, a BMW i8 worth Rs 2.62 crore, along with luxury models like the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Range Rover Vogue.

While his lavish lifestyle continues to fascinate fans, SRK is also gearing up for one of his most awaited films. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action thriller King alongside daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.