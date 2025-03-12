Shah Rukh Khan cooks Biryani for ‘someone special’, video viral

Mumbai: Bollywood fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan and Zeenat Aman together in a new ad for a popular rice brand. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the ad has gone viral, bringing back memories of their iconic Don connection.

SRK and Zeenat Aman’s Special Moment

In the ad, Shah Rukh Khan cooks biryani for a special guest. While preparing, he tells his wife, Gauri Khan, on a phone call, “Making a dawat for someone special.” When he opens the door, Zeenat Aman arrives in her signature sunglasses, looking as elegant as ever.

The ad is extra special for fans because Zeenat played Roma in the original Don (1978), while SRK took over the role in the 2006 remake and its sequel in 2011.

Many believe SRK should act in more films with older actresses in interesting roles. Some even said he could keep ruling Bollywood until his 80s!

The Don Series and What’s Next

The Don movies are fan favorites. The 1978 film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman. SRK played Don in 2006 and 2011, alongside Priyanka Chopra. Don 3 is coming in 2025, with Ranveer Singh taking over the lead role.

Upcoming Projects

SRK is working on King, starring Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Zeenat Aman will appear in Bun Tikki and Netflix’s The Royals.