Shah Rukh Khan fans go crazy at INOX, GVK in Hyderabad – Watch

Hyderabad: Following the huge success of ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan fans worldwide are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting his next Bollywood venture, ‘Jawan’. The film, slated for a September 7 release, has already ignited a fervor among fans, triggering celebrations across the globe.

The enthusiasm of King Khan’s fans in Hyderabad is no exception. Proof? A video capturing their crazy celebrations during a prevue screening at INOX theatre in GVK Mall is going viral on Twitter.

The video, which is from August 20, showcases an electrifying scene as fans gathered in front of the screen soon after much-hyped Jawan prevue arrived. The trailer was screened during the ‘Gadar 2’ show.

In the viral clip, fans can be seen dancing, cheering, and celebrating with an uncontainable enthusiasm that perfectly mirrors their adoration for the iconic actor. Watch the video below and also check out a few tweets below.

This Was The Reaction of Public when #Jawan Prevue was Played in Hyderabad Theatre..!!

Theatres will be turned into stadiums..!!pic.twitter.com/aLanDxxqcR — रॉन्ty (@SRKs_Jawan) August 22, 2023

this craze of #Jawan in Hyderabad during #Gadar2 show is sure shot goosebumps 🔥🥵pic.twitter.com/uxiijjvHUK — ♡Aʂԋυ♡. (@SrkianAshu) August 20, 2023

#Jawan craze is on another level across the country…. INOX, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/VpytwS5VtZ — SOLDIER ♕ (@iSoldier___) August 20, 2023

Jawan was initially planned for release on 2 June 2023, but was postponed due to unfinished post-production work. It is now scheduled for theatrical release on 7 September 2023. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati in the important roles. Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay will be making cameos in this most-awaited movie.