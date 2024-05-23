Shah Rukh Khan health update: Will he skip IPL 2024 finale?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, is recovering well from a recent health scare, according to fellow actor and KKR co-owner, Juhi Chawla.

In an update shared with the media, the actress assured fans that King Khan is doing well and he is expected to be in attendance for the IPL 2024 final match on the weekend.

SRK was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22nd, after experiencing discomfort due to heatstroke. The incident occurred during a shooting schedule in the city. Fortunately, he received prompt medical attention and his condition has since improved significantly.

Shah Rukh Khan (ANI)

Juhi Chawla, who has been in close contact with Khan and his family, expressed about his recovery. She spoke to News18,” Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night, but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. He will be up and about soon to cheer for his team KKR in the IPL 2024 finals.”

The news of SRK’s hospitalization had caused concern among his millions of fans worldwide. However, Juhi Chawla’s update has brought a sense of relief, as she confirmed that the actor is responding well to treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the IPL 2024 final, which is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Sunday, May 26th. The match will see the Kolkata Knight Riders battling it out against their opponents for the coveted IPL trophy. While Khan’s attendance is yet to be officially confirmed, Juhi Chawla’s update suggests that the superstar is determined to be there for his team on their big day.