Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised, suffers heat stroke: Sources

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been hospitalised in KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon. However, the reason for his hospitalisation is not known as of now. But some sources suggest that he was rushed to hospital after suffering from severe heat stroke.

The news of Shah Rukh Khan’s hospitalization has left his fans worried. Several users took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) handles to express concern for their favorite actor.

Shah Rukh Khan's health deteriorated, and he was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/Lh2iHdDNiM — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2024

Latest updates suggest that he has been discharged now after some medication and there is nothing serious.

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat due to dehydration/heatstroke. Discharged after medication. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 22, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan had been in Gujarat since he attended KKR’s IPL match on Tuesday night. The superstar was elated after his Kolkata Knight Riders won the play-offs to qualify for the IPL 2024 finals.

After the big win, SRK celebrated by taking a victory lap with his daughter Suhana and youngest son AbRam.

Fans are now hoping for his speedy recovery and eagerly awaiting updates on his health.