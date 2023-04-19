Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara’s Jawan budget is Rs…

Mumbai: The much-anticipated film ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, is attracting attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its massive budget. The upcoming action thriller, directed by Atlee, stars SRK alongside two South Indian superstars, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Any guesses what’s the film budget is? According to popular Twitter page and box office expert Harminder, it is Rs 220 crore.

The massive budget of ‘Jawan’ is unsurprising given the film’s grand scale, which includes exotic locations and cutting-edge special effects. Atlee is known in the South Indian film industry for his blockbuster hits, and with SRK’s star power, the film is expected to set new standards in Indian cinema.

Despite the high price, the producers of ‘Jawan’ are optimistic about the film’s commercial success, owing to its gripping storyline, high-octane action sequences, and stellar performances. The film’s first poster displayed SRK’s unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema and would provide SRK fans with an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Finally, with its large budget, talented ensemble cast, and grand scale, “Jawan” is one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. Fans are eager to see if it will live up to their expectations and become a box-office smash.