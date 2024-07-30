Shah Rukh Khan removed Aishwarya Rai from 4 films, check list

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai, a name associated with grace and beauty, has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. However, her journey to stardom wasn’t without its challenges. Early in her career, she faced a series of setbacks, including being unexpectedly dropped from multiple high-profile films with Shah Rukh Khan.

This surprising turn of events came after the massive success of Devdas, where Aishwarya and Shah Rukh’s on-screen chemistry was lauded. They were slated to work together on several projects.

List of Films SRK – Aishwarya Rai was supposed to act together

1. Chalte Chatte – Replaced by Rani Mukherjee

2. Munna Bhai MBBS– Replaced by Gracy Singh (SRK rejected this movie)

3. Main Hoon Na- Replaced by Sushmita Sen

4. Veer Zaara – Replaced by Preity Zinta

The troubles started from Aishwarya’s personal life, specifically her disturbed relationship with Salman Khan. Salman frequently visited the sets, causing disruptions and creating an uncomfortable environment. This tension ended in a dramatic incident where Salman reportedly damaged the set of “Chalte Chalte” and had a heated exchange with Shah Rukh. In an attempt to protect Aishwarya, Shah Rukh intervened, leading to a rift between the two actors.

In an old interview on “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal,” Aishwarya candidly spoke about this challenging phase. She shared her frustration and confusion over being dropped from these films without any clear explanation.

Simi Garewal also mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan had expressed regret over the situation, admitting that he may have overstepped boundaries by involving himself in her matters.

Shah Rukh Khan shared, “I personally was very saddened to reach something at this level and I feel very sorry about it and I genuinely do. As a producer my hand was very tight because I am not the only producer, we felt the whole affair was very sad, it was not meant to be. It was not a superstitious but a professional decision and even professionally we feel very bad, there are no two ways about it.”

https://www.facebook.com/reel/823537723080243

Despite these challenges, Shah Rukh and Aishwarya’s professional relationship endured. They later worked together in films like “Josh,” “Mohabbatein,” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” Shah Rukh publicly apologized for the past misunderstandings, acknowledging that his actions were influenced by the circumstances at the time.