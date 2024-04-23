Shah Rukh Khan to play Don again, but not for Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is getting ready for an impressive return as Don, but it’s not going to be in Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar as expected. Instead, SRK will showcase his enigmatic charm in a new film titled ‘King’ where he will reprise his role as a powerful crime boss according to latest reports. This time, he will be acting alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Just like his iconic portrayal of ‘Don’ in the original film, Shah Rukh’s character in “King” has many layers to it and shades of gray. The film has been produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan‘s Red Chillies Entertainment and it is created with great care to highlight Shahrukh Khan’s signature style, attitude as well and swag. He will don long hair and stubble that would surely remind fans of the Don franchise of something they have seen before.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware about their urge to see him in shades of grey. King is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in King.”

While Siddharth Anand focuses on choreographing adrenaline-pumping action sequences with international stunt teams, Sujoy Ghosh hones the dialogue draft. Meanwhile, SRK is deeply engaged in the creative process and is even learning alongside Suhana for the movie’s modern action scenes. Fans are excited for the reveal of this project filled with anticipation.

Although SRK’s tenure as the titular Don in the franchise may have concluded, his return to the underworld promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience. The production of King is set to begin in May, and fans can anticipate the mesmerizing performance of SRK once again, the movie is planned to be released in the second half of 2025.