Shah Rukh Khan to Tejasswi Prakash: Celebs who own houses in Dubai

Mumbai: Dubai, a glittering metropolis which is known for its opulence, luxury and extravagance has drawn many Bollywood celebrities and sports stars to invest in properties there. Television’s popular couple Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, to tennis sensation Sania Mirza, many celebrities have made Dubai their second home. The latest addition to the list is the controversial Rakhi Sawant, who recently announced that she had bought a property in Dubai.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at the list of a few Indian celebrities who own extravagant homes in Dubai.

1. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra

Telly ville’s most-adored lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra know how to rule the hearts and headlines. Be it their marriage speculations or any new project, fans go gaga over their every development.

The power couple became proud owners of their first property in Dubai. TejRan bought their luxurious 1BHK flat at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence which is worth Rs 2 crores in December last year. Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi Prakash shared an inside video of their home and the interiors are all things classy.

2. Rakhi Sawant

‘Queen of controversies’ and actress Rakhi Sawant recently revealed that she has bought a house and a car in Dubai. This is the second property in Dubai. In June last year, Rakhi Sawant had given a tour of her first home in the city which is all things luxurious. In her Instagram video, Rakhi gave us glimpses of her beautiful bedroom, living area, kitchen and much more. She also takes the viewers to her dressing room which was decorated in gold and white. Her luxurious home has muted and earthy shades of blues, greys and pinks. The well-tucked curtains, cute cushions and some art pieces in golden colour make her apartment a royal one.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK aka King Khan of Bollywood owns a multicrore property at the prestigious Palm Jumeirah. The luxurious abode is named Jannat (rhymes with his Mumbai bungalow Mannat) and reportedly, it is worth around Rs 18 crore and is set on a 14,000 sq ft plot. The swanky villa’s exteriors are open for visitors but the interiors are restricted and highly secured. With six huge bedrooms, two remote-controlled garages, a private pool and a beach view, the plush home is all things classy. The interiors are done by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan.

Photos of SRK luxurious beach-facing ‘Villa’ in Dubai pic.twitter.com/AVsyv6dp97 — Mona Ghashmy (@m_srk_m) January 22, 2016

Villa Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk di Palm Jumeirah, Dubai | Shah Rukh Khan's villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai pic.twitter.com/AE9f4WN1UH — SRK Universe Malaysia (@SRKUniverseMsia) January 13, 2016

4. Sania Mirza

India’s most popular female sports personality and one of the top tennis players in the world, Sania Mirza has bought a new villa for herself in Dubai in 2021. From luxurious living areas, amazing wall textures, and curtains to vintage wall pieces, Sania Mirzas’s new abode is all things classy and royal. Have a look few pictures below.

For the unversed, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik earlier used to stay at a lavish villa in Palm Jumeirah.

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood’s other power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan own a posh property in Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. Reportedly, the couple bought the lavish home in 2016.

6. Sohail Khan

In 2013, Sohail Khan bought several apartments on a single floor in Dubai’s Signature Residences. Speaking about the investment to Indian Express, Sohail once said, “This is a family investment. These apartments will make ideal homes when we all travel to Dubai.”

7. Salman Khan

The superstar reportedly is a proud owner of a luxurious apartment located in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The actor is often spotted visiting the beautiful city.

With its world-class infrastructure, bustling nightlife, and gorgeous beaches, it’s no wonder that Dubai continues to attract rich and famous personalities from around the world.