Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati Bappa at Mannat, sends heartfelt wishes to fans

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great excitement as he welcomed Lord Ganesha into his home, ‘Mannat.’

Taking to his social media account on Saturday evening, the ‘Dunki’ actor gave fans a peek into the celebrations and sent his best wishes to everyone.

Shah Rukh posted a picture that showed the Ganpati idol at his home. His wife Gauri Khan was also seen in the picture, as they celebrated the festival together.

Along with the picture, Shah Rukh also shared a message with his fans that read, “On this pious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love and joy…. And of course a lot of modaks!!!

As the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi kicked off with full energy on Saturday, Bollywood celebrities also joined in to celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm.

Among them was actress Sara Ali Khan, who welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home and prayed for the well-being of everyone around her.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a series of beautiful pictures of the Ganpati idol, surrounded by orange and golden-themed decorations. In the photos, she is seen standing in front of the idol with folded hands.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan embraced the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with a visit to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja on Saturday morning.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant 10-day festival, commenced today and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the ‘God of New Beginnings’ and the ‘Remover of Obstacles,’ celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi were in full swing. Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colorful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.