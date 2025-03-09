Shah Rukh Khan wins major tax case as ITAT overturns ruling

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has won a major legal battle. The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruled in his favor, canceling a tax reassessment for the financial year 2011-12. This brings an end to a long dispute over his foreign earnings.

Why Was There a Tax Dispute?

Shah Rukh Khan’s earnings from his movie Ra.One were taxed in the UK because 70% of the film was shot there. His payment went through Winford Production, a UK-based company. However, Indian tax authorities argued that this setup caused a loss for India. They reassessed his income, increasing it from Rs. 83.42 crore to Rs. 84.17 crore and denied his claim for foreign tax credit.

Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: X)

ITAT Rules in Favor of Shah Rukh Khan

The ITAT panel, consisting of Sandeep Singh Karhail and Girish Agrawal, found the reassessment invalid because:

The tax officer did not present new evidence to justify reopening the case.

The issue had already been reviewed in the initial assessment.

Reopening the case after four years without proper reasons was against tax laws.

What This Means

This ruling is a major win for Shah Rukh Khan and also helps other Indian taxpayers with foreign earnings. It confirms that tax reassessments cannot be done without strong legal reasons.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Movie

With this case behind him, Shah Rukh Khan is focusing on his next movie King, which stars his daughter Suhana Khan. Filming starts in March 2025, with a global release planned for 2026.

With another legal win, Shah Rukh Khan remains a strong and successful star in Bollywood.