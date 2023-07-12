Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki earns Rs 155 crores already, here’s how

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his exceptional flicks, is gearing up for not one but two big-budget movies – Dunki and Jawan. In the latest update about Dunki, we hear that the digital rights of the movie have been sold at a whopping price. Read on to know.

Jio Cinema gets Dunki’s digital rights?

We’d normally expect Amazon or Netflix to spend a lot of money on big-ticket items. However, it appears that Jio Cinema is also in the race. According to Bollywood Hungama, Jio Cinema purchased the digital rights of Dunki for a record amount of Rs 155 crore, making it the largest-ever digital transaction for a Bollywood film. Despite competition from digital behemoths such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, Jio Cinema was able to seal the contract at such a hefty price.

The goal of Dunki is to take the Jio Cinema platform global, and the team is also working on an interface to make the app available globally in order to compete with Netflix.

The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Panu, is set to be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.