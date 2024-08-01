Shahi Idgah row: Setback for Muslim side as HC dismisses petition

The court has now fixed August 12 as the date for framing of issues.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st August 2024 3:17 pm IST
Shahi Idgah case: After reserving order, Allahabad HC reopens case
Shahi Idgah mosque

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday ruled that the trial in 18 cases relating to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura can continue, dismissing a petition filed by the mosque committee that challenged the maintainability of these suits.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain had on June 6 reserved his judgment on the plea moved by the Muslim side regarding maintainability of the suits. The court has now fixed August 12 as the date for framing of issues.

Also Read
Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: HC agrees to hear mosque lawyer

The suits filed by Hindu litigants seek “removal” of the Shahi Idgah mosque located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. The petitions claim that the Aurangazeb-era mosque was built after the demolition of the temple.

MS Education Academy

But the mosque management committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board argued that the suits were barred under Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 that prohibits changing the status of any place of worship from what it was on the days of the country’s Independence.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st August 2024 3:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button