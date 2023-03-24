‘Shameful to say KCR’s assistance to farmers will be helpful’, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Accusing the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of being indifferent to crop damage, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday slammed him for offering only Rs 10,000 per acre as compensation to farmers.

Bandi Sanjay held that the CM should report to the Centre about the crop damage instead of blaming it.

KCR, on the other hand, criticised the BJP-led Central government for showing little concern for farmers and waging political wars while he was conducting an aerial survey of the four rain-affected districts of the state on Thursday to aid financial assistance to farmers whose crops were damaged by unseasonal rains and hailstorms last week.

Puzzled over no visit paid by agriculture or revenue officials to the damaged site, Bandi Sanjay questioned the assessment of crop damage only in 2.22 lakh acres of land and not anywhere else.

The BJP chief further claimed that if the Centre’s ‘Fasal Bima Yojana’ had been implemented in the state then farmers would have received compensation for crop loss.

“However, the CM did not implement the scheme in Telangana for fear of Centre getting the credit,” asserted Bandi Sanjay.

“The amount offered by CM is insufficient. It will not even cover their investment costs. It’s a shame to say that financial assistance would be extremely beneficial,” Sanjay said in a statement.

Bandi Sanjay further said, “It was only because of BJP’s continuous campaigns that KCR was forced to step out of Pragathi Bhavan and his farmhouse to visit fields.”