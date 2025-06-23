Mumbai: After much speculation and confusion, it’s now official. Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is making her Indian cinema debut with Sardaarji 3, alongside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. Rumours had earlier suggested that Hania was dropped from the project following the Pahalgam attack, but the recently released trailer confirms her prominent role in the upcoming horror-comedy.

Sardaarji 3 Trailer

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaarji 3 is the third installment in the popular franchise and stars Diljit, Hania, and Neeru Bajwa in lead roles. The horror-comedy trailer shows Diljit and Hania as ghost hunters trying to clear spirits from a UK mansion. After Hania fails to trap the ghost, she calls for Diljit’s help, who arrives with Neeru Bajwa. The trailer shows Diljit romancing both actresses, with veteran actor Gulshan Grover also seen in a significant role.

The trailer has been geo-blocked in India and film will see an overseas-only release on June 27, as confirmed by Diljit in his Instagram post.

Diljit Dosanjh trolled for casting Hania Aamir

The casting of Hania Aamir has sparked criticism on social media. A section of netizens expressed disappointment over her inclusion, given the ongoing ban on Pakistani artists in India post-Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor.

One user commented on Reddit, “Disgusted by him. So all the allegations against him being a separatist are kinda true I feel. What a shameless person he is.” Another questioned Diljit’s silence post-Pahalgam: “Never spoke a word during the war… now we know why… I liked him but the opinion is now changing highly.”

Another fan wrote, “Nation comes first—feeling let down to see Diljit so cozy with Pakistani co-stars.” While another comment read, “Didn’t expect this from Diljit post-Pahalgam—where’s the line?”

While Pakistani actors are strictly banned in India, Diljit Dosanjh is set to release a film featuring Hania Aamir in the lead role.



Shame on you @diljitdosanjh.

Diljit with Pakistani actress Hania Amir… Hania Amir's account was banned in India during operation Sindoor.



Not even two months, and they're already working with Pakistanis…



Is it only the responsibility of our soldiers to fight against Pakistan?

"Just weeks after Operation Sindoor, Diljit collaborates with Pakistani actress Hania Amir — the same actress whose account was banned in India. #DiljitDosanjh

Despite the backlash, the film has also received curiosity from fans of the franchise. Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaarji 3 is the third installment of the hit Punjabi horror-comedy series. While the first two films featured Neeru Bajwa and Sonam Bajwa opposite Diljit, this time, Hania Aamir joins the cast as a new female lead.

The film is all set to release only in overseas markets on June 27, 2025.