Shamshabad Tahsildar caught throwing files from toilet roof during ACB raid

Hyderabad: In a scene better suited for a crime comedy film than a government building, a Revenue Inspector was caught playing “hide the file” on the roof of the tahsildar’s office toilet as ACB officials attempted to arrest him.

The incident occurred during a surprise check by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau officials to investigate allegations of corruption at the Shamshabad mandal offices of Tahsildar, Executive Magistrate, and Joint Sub-Registrar.

Revenue Inspector G Krishna was found throwing away Rs 29,650 cash and concealing one file on the roof of the toilet. The officials also seized Rs 60,000 from the dashboard of a car belonging to Tahsildar K Ravinder Dutt, adding even more high-stakes drama to the raid.

According to the ACB, the Tahsildar Ravinder reportedly issued certificates and letters beyond his jurisdiction without the knowledge of his senior officials. Wanting to hold even more power than he currently did, Ravinder even assumed the position of the Land Reforms Tribunal to issue the documents.

The letters and proceedings allegedly favoured specific private parties, undermining the government’s reputation.