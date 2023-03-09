‘Sharam karo..’: Netizens attack Hina Khan for celebrating Holi

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Hina Khan who has achieved fame after participating in the TV reality show Bigg Boss is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. From ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Keyhlata Hai’ to ‘Kasauti Zindagii Kay’, she has managed to entertain TV audiences and has amassed a huge fan following. The actress has more than 18 million followers on Instagram and usually keeps updating her fans by posting pictures and videos. The actress recently posted Holi photographs but it did not go well with her fans and she got trolled brutally.

Hina Khan posted a few photographs on her Instagram where she is seen celebrating Holi with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She wrote to Instagram, ”Itna mazaa kyon aaraha hai.. Happy Holi.” Moments after she posted her pictures, netizens slammed her for celebrating Holi despite being a Muslim.

Check her post below.

One of the users wrote, ”Allah se daro Hina Khan bohot shrm ki baat hai ham muslim logo ke liye Allah achi hidayat de tumhe, ” Sirf hinduo k tyohar hi manaogi ya Hindu se shadi bhi krogi ya sirf maze maarne k liye rakkhi ho isko,” another user commented.

”Jo jesa Amal duniya m krega use usi tarah se azar diya jayega…sare kaam khuda ko naraz krne wale kr rhi h,” a third user commented.

“Shrm krlo hina Khan islam m holi ka rang lgna bhi haram h Allah apko hidayt de,” commented another.

Relevant to mention here that on the same day, Muslims celebrated ‘Shab-e-Barat’. On this day, Muslims observe nightlong vigil with prayers and seek forgiveness from Allah for wrongdoings. After celebrating Holi with her boyfriend, the actress shared a photograph on her Instagram stories and asked fans to pray for her.

Hina Khan shared her photo on Stories covering her head with Hijab. Netizens took a dig at actresses for celebrating the festivals of both Hindus and Muslims.