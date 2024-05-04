Sharjah announces discovery of new gas field

Sharjah: The Sharjah Petroleum Council (SPC), a Government of Sharjah undertaking, has announced the discovery of new gas reserves in Al Hadiba field, located north of the Al Sajaa Industrial Area in Sharjah, in promising economically viable quantities.

The new field was discovered after the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) drilled a well over the past few months, and the well will be tested in the days ahead to confirm the quantities and potential gas reserves of the field for development.

It is worth mentioning that the Al Hadiba is the fifth onshore field in Sharjah, in addition to the Al-Saja’a, Kahif, Mahani and Muayed (which has been converted into a gas storage field) fields