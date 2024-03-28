Sharjah denies rumours of changing Azaan

The Sharjah Government Media Office has denied rumours on social media about changes to the Azaan (call for prayer) in Sharjah.

In a statement on X on Wednesday, the media office dismissed these rumours as untrue and inconsistent with the religious values ​​of the emirate.

It called on individuals to verify the accuracy and credibility of information before sharing it, emphasizing the significance of relying on official sources.

The statement added that Sharjah prioritizes religious principles, promoting respect, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance towards different faiths and sects.

بيان صحفي: يدعو المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة الشارقة جميع الأفراد إلى تحري الدقة والمصداقية عند تداول المنشورات، والتحقق من مصادرها الرسمية وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات.



مؤكداً أن ما يجري تداوله بشأن إضافة عبارة تغيير بالآذان في الشارقة عار عن الصحة ويتنافى مع القيم الدينية للإمارة.… — sharjahmedia (@sharjahmedia) March 27, 2024

The UAE has strict laws against rumours and false news, with individuals using the internet to spread false information facing imprisonment for at least one year and a fine of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,71,032).