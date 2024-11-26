Sharjah orders Arabic as primary language of instruction in govt nurseries

The Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi has mandated the adoption of Arabic language as the medium of teaching in all the government-run nurseries across the Emirate region.

According to the WAM reports, this significant decision was announced during the 14th meeting of the “Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Education Academy” where Sheikh Sultan stressed the need for an early introduction to the Arabic language for a better understanding among young learners.

Aim of the initiative

The main aim of the initiative is to preserve and promote the use of the Arabic language not only for communication but also for cultural heritage.

Sheikh Sultan has always been keen on Arabic education. Previously in 2013, he introduced the Lughati, an educational program that helps students and teachers to learn Arabic through the use of technology and applications.

Topic highlighted by Sheikh

In addition to language teaching and learning, Sheikh stressed other educational initiatives including the importance of working to educate and raise awareness among children and parents about healthy food and its impact on the child’s integrated upbringing in all aspects of health, mental, and physical.

He also highlighted the importance of parental roles in the educational process for effective learning outcomes.

This directive aligns with broader efforts across the UAE to strengthen and promote Arabic language education. Like other emirates, the Sharjah government has affirmed its vision of Arabic education as its own contribution to the national endeavour aiming at preserving the grandiose language in an increasingly globalized world.