Sharjah ruler allocates Rs 2 cr to complete Hamda Taryam’s charitable projects

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, has allocated one million dirham (Rs 2,26,30,430) through the Sharjah Charitable Society to complete the Hamda Taryam Matar Taryam projects based in Uganda.

This was announced on Sunday, January 28, by Sheikh Sultan during his visit to the funeral council in the Wasit suburb in Sharjah.

He also offered his condolences to Hamda’s father, Taryam Matar Taryam and the entire Taryam family, Arabic daily Alkhaleej reported.

On Saturday, January 27, Hamda Taryam Matar Taryam, a reowned Emirati drag racer and philanthropist, passed away. She was 24.

However, the authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of her death.

Hamda, who started racing as a teenager, gained fame as the star of the Netflix show ‘The Fastest.’

She initiated numerous charitable projects through her foundation, the Hamda Foundation for Charitable Investments.

The projects, including a well in her mother’s name and a classroom in her father’s name, addressing poverty in Uganda.

She also established a medical center in her name in the village of Msaka.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, in March 2022, she announced a new project for a vocational institute called Hamda Vocational and Social Institute in Uganda’s Maska region.

The institute aims to qualify students professionally for the labour market.

The foundation provides free training to orphan students, ensuring they qualify for the market, with proceeds going towards humanitarian and charitable projects sponsored by the Foundation.

العطاء لا يموت ..

الله يرحمها ويغفر لها ويصبّر أهلها وأحبابها



#حمدة_تريم_الشامسي pic.twitter.com/blxMkDPaUi — Aljassmi حسين الجسمي (@7sainaljassmi) January 27, 2024