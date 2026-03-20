Sharjeel Imam released on 10-day interim bail for brother’s wedding

New Delhi: Activist Sharjeel Imam walked out of Tihar jail on Friday, March 20, after a Delhi court granted him interim bail for 10 days to attend his brother’s wedding and see his ailing mother.

After six years in jail, the sessions court granted him relief from March 20 to March 30.

“The interim bail is being granted only for the purpose of attending the wedding and related family needs,” the court said, ordering Imam to surrender after the period ends.

He had initially sought a six-week bail, but the court approved a partial relief.

Political prisoner Sharjeel Imam walked out of Tihar jail on Friday, March 20, after a Delhi court granted him interim bail for 10 days to attend his brother's wedding and see his ailing mother.



After six years in jail, the sessions court granted him relief to remain out on… pic.twitter.com/DMfWX3dCj7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 20, 2026

The court directed him to refrain from speaking to the media during the bail period.

Imam was arrested in connection with the larger conspiracy case linked to the northeast Delhi riots violence in January 2020. This is his first release in many years after being booked under the draconian anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code. Delhi Police had accused him of being the “mastermind” behind the riots.

The violence erupted during the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier in January 2026, both Imam and co-accused Umar Khalid were denied regular bail by the Supreme Court, which had observed that the two activists were involved in “planning, mobilisation and strategic direction” of the riots.