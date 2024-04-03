Sharmila releases book on 2023 Telangana Assembly elections

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh unit Congress president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy said on Wednesday that there is a need for political experts, journalists, and writers, to present political narratives, backgrounds, and the actual happenings in a more analytical and objective fashion.

She was speaking after releasing the book, “Resonance of Democracy – Unravelling the Tapestry of Telangana Elections 2023”, authored by Hyderabad’s political observer and PR professional Palwai Raghavendra Reddy.

Also Read Sharmila’s candidacy from Kadapa recasts family feud into political battle

The book presents an analytical journey through the course of the recently held Telangana Assembly elections. Sharmila Reddy stated that there was a serious dearth of objective analysis of political developments, which was leading to people being misguided and influenced.

In the wake of this, these books could have a positive impact, and inspire more writers to take to recording the history for the sake of future generations.

Explaining his work briefly, Raghavendra Reddy said the idea of ‘Resonance of Democracy’ germinated in his mind, when he, for the first time, felt that the elections presented unique equations and peculiar conundrums for political parties, all that made them excitingly unpredictable.

From the buildup with pre-poll developments, through individual chapters dedicated to high-profile political captains, the book amply captures the essence of the 2023 election.