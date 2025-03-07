‘Shaved my head first time in life’: Aly Goni performs Umrah

Television actor Aly Goni, best known for his stint on Bigg Boss 14, recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan.

Taking to Instagram, Aly Goni posted pictures of himself wearing an ihram—the traditional attire worn by male pilgrims for Umrah—with the Holy Kaaba visible in the background at the Grand Mosque, Makkah.

Alongside the photos, he wrote,

“Alhamdulillah. ‘The performance of Umrah during Ramadan is equal to Hajj. And he said: Equal to the performance of Hajj with me.’ – Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ). #Umrah2025”

Check out his post below

In his Instagram stories, Aly also shared a photo of his shaved head while wearing a face mask, captioning it,

“By the way, this is the first time in my life I have shaved my head.”

Shaving or trimming the hair is a religious obligation for male pilgrims, marking the completion of Umrah.

This is not the first time the actor has performed Umrah. In 2023, he visited Saudi Arabia with his friend Asim Riaz during Ramzan, and he performed Umrah again in 2024, this time alone.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni rose to fame with the hit TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where he starred alongside Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel. This role was a major breakthrough in his television career. He later played the lead in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. He is currently in a relationship with actress Jasmin Bhasin.