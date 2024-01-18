Shawarma joint in Hyderabad shut down after 17 fall ill

Hyderabad: A Shawarma joint in Hyderabad was shut down after 17 people fell ill after consuming Shawarma mixed with mayonnaise. The victims experienced symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, and other severe health issues after consuming shawarma at Grill House in Alwal.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) confirmed that the victims’ blood tests revealed the presence of harmful salmonella bacteria, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the situation.

GHMC officials confirmed that food contamination was the cause of the widespread illness. The action was taken against the Shawarma joint in Hyderabad based on a complaint filed by Food Safety Officer (FSO) Lakshmikant. A case has been registered under sections 273 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Grill House manager Taufiq has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The root cause of the contamination at the Shawarma joint in Hyderabad was linked to the consumption of mayonnaise, a condiment commonly used in dishes like Shawarma, kebabs, pizzas, burgers, and sandwiches, said GHMC officials.

Mayonnaise, typically prepared with egg yolk, lemon juice, and oil, poses a risk when hygiene standards are compromised during preparation.

GHMC FSO Lakshmikant cautioned that even properly prepared mayonnaise should be consumed within four hours, as extended storage could result in contamination and illness.