Mumbai: There’s a cloud of shock and grief over the Bigg Boss 13 family once again. After the heartbreaking loss of Sidharth Shukla in 2021, another void has been created with the sudden demise of Shefali Jariwala. The ‘Kaanta Laga girl’ and Bigg Boss 13 fame passed away at the age of 42 on Friday in Mumbai.

The reason for her untimely death is said to be cardiac arrest. Shefali reportedly collapsed at her residence late Friday night. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, immediately rushed her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem, with results expected by 11 AM today (Saturday).

Shefali Jariwala’s post for Sidharth Shukla

In a tragic coincidence, Shefali’s last post on X (formerly Twitter) was a tribute to her former partner and co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, who also died of cardiac arrest in 2021. Sharing a warm picture of the two hugging during the show, she had written: “Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla.” Her last tweet was on September 2, 2024.

Shefali and Sidharth were briefly in a relationship over 15 years ago, and despite moving on in life, they had always shared mutual respect and fondness. Shefali married Parag in 2014.

Visuals from outside the hospital showed Parag in tears as he struggled to come to terms with the sudden tragedy.