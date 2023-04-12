Shehnaaz Gill’s salary for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan leaked

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill aka Sana has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her talent and charisma. After gaining a massive fan following with her appearances in Punjabi music videos and reality shows, Sana is currently gearing for her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The movie is set to release on Eid, April 21 this year.

Ahead of its grand release, let’s have a look at how much Shehnaaz charged for her debut role in the film. As per the latest reports, her salary for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is said to be a whopping Rs 50L. This is a significant amount for a debutant actress, and it reflects the growing popularity and demand for Shehnaaz Gill in the industry.

While details about her role and the film’s plot are still under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates and glimpses of Shehnaaz Gill’s performance in the film. Shehnaazians are excited to see her on the big screen. With her ever-growing fan following and her infectious screen presence, it seems like the actress is all set to conquer hearts in Bollywood and make a lasting impression in the industry.