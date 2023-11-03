Sheikh Hamdan launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today approved the launch of “Dubai Program for Gaming 2033”, which seeks to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry and generate 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector.

The programme also aims to significantly boost the sector’s contribution to the growth of Dubai’s digital economy and increase the GDP by approximately US$1 billion by 2033.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy chaired by Sheikh Hamdan. The meeting, attended by the Committee’s members, also saw the launch of three new initiatives under the “Dubai Metaverse Strategy”.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “Dubai will persist in aligning with global trends as it shapes and builds its digital economy, harnessing advanced technology and evaluating both current and forthcoming disruptions. This is in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure that Dubai stands among the most future-ready cities globally.

“The launch of these new initiatives demonstrates Dubai’s dedication to establishing a nurturing ecosystem for cutting-edge technological tools, solutions, and digital transformation. This commitment is geared towards making a positive impact, empowering individuals, and embracing technological and digital communities within a secure and supportive framework.”

Dubai Program for Gaming 2033

Sheikh Hamdan further stated, “Through the launch of ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033,’ our objective is to establish an incubating environment for developers and to draw leading technology companies from across the globe, particularly those specialising in digital content and experiences. The programme will offer support to developers, designers, programmers, as well as entrepreneurs and startups in the creative industries.”

“Dubai is well-positioned to tap into the vast opportunities within the gaming sector, which is estimated at approximately US$200 billion globally. We are strategically positioned to contribute to the advancement of emerging trends like VR and AI, elevating them to provide even more immersive and realistic experiences,” he added.

Overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, the “Dubai Program for Gaming 2033”, will focus on three main areas including talent, content, and tech. This is in line with various national strategies that aim to strengthen the UAE and Dubai’s digital economy.

The initiative aims to create a global platform in Dubai that brings together digital content creators and provides training and job opportunities in partnership with international companies, universities and academic institutions. It will also support entrepreneurs and innovators, as well as launch specialised educational and training programmes.

“Dubai Program for Gaming 2033” will include various initiatives, including local and international events and exhibitions. It will also provide opportunities for partnership and cooperation with individuals, companies and regulatory bodies locally, regionally and globally.

Three Metaverse Initiatives

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan also approved the launch of the “Metaverse Alliance”, “Metaverse Guidelines” and “Metaverse Pioneers” as part of the “Dubai Metaverse Strategy”, which aims to consolidate Dubai’s position as a world leader in metaverse development and a global hub for the metaverse community.

Metaverse Alliance

“Metaverse Alliance” is a global network that will include various government entities, international technology companies, entrepreneurs and startups specialised in the metaverse world.

This alliance is designed to promote collaborations and partnerships for both global and national projects that are centered around, or incorporate, virtual worlds or interactions. It will identify suitable partners among global technology companies, startups, and talented individuals.

Furthermore, the alliance will be instrumental in delivering global technological solutions for local projects with the goal of enhancing existing government services, introducing innovative government services, and establishing an enabling environment for new and innovative technologies.

Metaverse Guidelines

“Metaverse Guidelines” aims to identify the most impactful metaverse applications and provide a comprehensive framework for Dubai government entities to regulate and define the optimal uses of the metaverse in government work.

Metaverse Pioneers

“Metaverse Pioneers” is a comprehensive programme aimed at equipping Dubai government employees with the essential skills and tools to harness the potential of metaverse technology in their professional capacities.

The programme encompasses in-depth content covering the Metaverse concept, its uses, and applications. It also includes a range of events, training sessions, and workshops organised by Digital Dubai to identify future opportunities that align with this emerging technology.

500 participants in “Create Apps in Dubai”

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the latest updates of the projects and initiatives launched within the framework of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy. These include the “Create Apps in Dubai” initiative, which has attracted and trained 500 Emirati talent in the field of mobile application development.

Launched in March 2023 and overseen by the Dubai Chamber for the Digital Economy, this initiative aims to establish a platform for enhancing the technological skills of 1,000 talented Emiratis and facilitate the launch of their mobile applications. As a result, this will contribute to strengthening Dubai’s mobile application market, particularly with the support of numerous government entities and in collaboration with major global technology companies.

64,000 SMEs on Amazon’s UAE store

The meeting also highlighted the accomplishments of Amazon’s initiative, which aims to feature products from 100,000 small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) on its UAE store by 2026. Since the initiative’s launch in March 2023, a total of 14,000 new companies have registered on the platform. This represents a remarkable increase of 28% in less than six months, bringing the total number of participating companies to 64,000.

Metaverse Accelerator Program

Participants in the meeting of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy also reviewed the future plans of the “Metaverse Accelerator Program”, launched by Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in January 2023 in line with the “Dubai Metaverse Strategy”. A total of 10 regional and international startups have graduated as part of the first batch of the Program.

The programme has attracted more than 250 applications from the UAE and around the world within four main sectors, namely gaming, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and Web 3.