Sheikh Mohammed orders cancellation of 2K govt procedures

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme (ZGB) to cancel 2,000 government procedures within a year.

“In the presence of 30 federal entities, we launched a new programme to streamline government bureaucracy, where government entities will work to eliminate 2,000 government procedures within a year, reduce the duration of government services by 50 per cent, and re-engineer hundreds of government services,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X on Thursday, February 1.

The program aims to shorten the duration of government services by 50 percent and re-engineer numerous government services.

It offers an incentive award of Dirham one million (Rs 2,25,99,686) to the team that excels in eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.

“Our goal is to facilitate people’s lives, provide people with the comfort and service they deserve in the UAE, and aim to be the best government in the world in providing services.”

Sheikh Mohammed said that he will review the progress made by government entities and announce the results within a year.