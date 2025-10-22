Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan appointed Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued a royal decree appointing renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan as the new Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia.

The appointment, made upon a proposal by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced on Thursday, October 23.

Under the decree, Sheikh Al-Fawzan will also serve as Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars and President of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, with the rank of minister.

The appointment follows the passing of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, who served as Grand Mufti until his death on September 23 at the age of 82. His appointment marks a significant moment in the Kingdom’s religious leadership, as he becomes Saudi Arabia’s fourth Grand Mufti.

Who is Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan?

Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan, born in 1935 in ash-Shimasiyyah, Al-Qassim region, is one of Saudi Arabia’s most respected Islamic scholars.

He memorised the Quran at an early age under the guidance of Sheikh Hammoud bin Suleiman Al-Tilal and pursued his education in Buraydah and Riyadh, earning a degree in Sharia in 1961.

He later obtained master’s and doctoral degrees in Fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence), specialising in inheritance and dietary rulings, and went on to become director of the Higher Institute of Judiciary.

Throughout his distinguished career, Sheikh Al-Fawzan has held several key positions, including membership in the Council of Senior Scholars, the Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Islamic Fiqh Council under the Muslim World League.

Renowned for his scholarly works and religious teachings, he is also the voice behind the long-running radio programme “Nur Ala Al-Darb,” which continues to educate and inspire audiences across the Muslim world.