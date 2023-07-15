Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque receives over 3.3M visitors since January

Abu Dhabi: The prominent Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque centre in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has received 3,334,757 visitors in the first half of 2023. It witnessed a 127 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The Mosque witnessed 914,195 worshipers, and nearly 2,388,437 tourists, of which 1,684,409 visited the mosque and 704,028 visitors to the mosque’s guest centre and market.

Meanwhile, the mosque’s jogging track accommodated 32,125 people between 4 and 8 months. and its library welcomed 1,104 visitors.

Domestic visitors represented 19 percent of the total, and international visitors for 81 percent, reflecting the mosque’s significant status as one of the world’s top tourist attractions.

Islamic culture

The mosque enhances its cultural role by showcasing Islamic culture and introducing visitors to local cultural heritage through several religious and cultural programmes.

These programmes attracted more than 1,365 visitors during the first half of the year 2023, including the Jusoor programme, and a few others.

On April 21, 2023, the Mosque witnessed the largest number of worshipers in a single day — 63,919. April 22, the second day of Eid Al Fitr, witnessed the highest number of visitors — 33,682.

The Ramadan numbers

During the Holy Month of Ramadan 1444 AH, the Mosque centre witnessed a huge number of worshipers and tourists with a total of 852,714.

The number of worshipers who offered a prayer at the mosque during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr reached 452,047, including 122,449 for the evening and Taraweeh prayers, and 180,896 for Tahajjud prayers.