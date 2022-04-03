Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth welcome their first child

Washington: ‘Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf and actor-model Mia Goth have welcomed their first child together.

As per E! News, the couple was spotted pushing a baby stroller in the Los Angeles area on Friday, April 1.

While the duo didn’t publically announce Mia’s pregnancy news, People Magazine spotted the latter baring her baby bump while running errands in Pasadena, California.

The actor was spotted wearing black leggings and a white long sleeve shirt that exposed the bottom of her belly. She paired the look with black sunglasses.

Goth and LaBeouf, 35, were married in 2016, but in 2018, a rep for the actor confirmed the pair had decided to officially part ways.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” the rep said at the time.

However, the pair — who have split multiple times since meeting in 2012 — sparked reconciliation rumours when LaBeouf was spotted wearing a wedding band in April 2020, while Goth was seen wearing both a diamond ring and wedding band.

The couple was photographed arm-in-arm at Disneyland in June 2021.

The couple first met while filming ‘Nymphomaniac: Vol. II’. Goth later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

In December 2020, LaBeouf was sued by FKA Twigs, 33, for emotional, physical and sexual abuse. LaBeouf denied “each and every allegation” brought against him by Twigs in a response to her pending suit. (ANI)