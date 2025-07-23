In the quiet bylanes of old Hyderabad, where time lingers in the air like the scent of saffron and sandalwood, once reigned a kebab so royal, it belonged only to kings and khansamas. Today, that delicate delight of Shikampuri Kebab is fading from our plates and memories.

Born in Royal Kitchens

“Shikam” means stomach in Persian, and “puri” implies filled and together it refers to something that is stuffed at the center. So Shikampuri, meaning ‘belly-full’ and it is more than a kebab, it’s a legacy. Created in the opulent kitchens of the Nizams, this kebab was crafted for discerning royal palates. The magic lies not just in its rich outer layer of spiced minced mutton, but in its cool, creamy heart: a filling of hung curd, mint, onions, and green chillies.

Image Source: Motel Shiraz Bhopal Instagram

Prepared painstakingly, the meat is slow-cooked with soaked chana dal and fragrant spices like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. It’s then ground into a smooth dough-like paste. Each patty is gently filled with the tangy curd mixture, sealed with care, and pan-fried in ghee till golden brown. The result? A kebab that melts like butter and surprises you with every bite.

A Taste of Heritage

Soft, creamy, and aromatic, Shikampuri Kebab isn’t just food, it’s a reminder of Hyderabadi tehzeeb, where even a simple lunch was a celebration. It graces the dastarkhwan during Eid, weddings, family feasts, and leisurely Friday lunches. Paired with khatti daal, parathas, and mint chutney, it turns an ordinary meal into an occasion.

A Recipe at Risk

But in today’s fast-food era, this royal kebab is disappearing. Its elaborate preparation, once a proud tradition passed from mother to daughter, is now seen as too time-consuming. Many restaurants have dropped it from their menus, choosing easier kebabs like Shami or Seekh.

Only a handful of places like Chicha’s, Zaiqa-e-Hyderabad, Sarvi Restaurant, and Hotel Shadab still serve it. Even home kitchens are slowly forgetting it, as convenience edges out tradition.

To make Shikampuri, cook minced mutton with soaked chana dal, onions, ginger, garlic, green chillies, and whole spices until the water evaporates.

Grind this into a smooth, tight paste and add all the masalas to it.

Separately, prepare a filling of hung curd mixed with finely chopped onions, mint, coriander, and chillies.

Shape the meat mixture into patties, fill them with the curd stuffing, seal carefully, and pan-fry in ghee until golden and crisp.

How to Make Shikampuri Kebab at Home

Reviving the Royal Bite

To lose Shikampuri is to lose a chapter of Hyderabad’s culinary soul. Reviving it means more than bringing back a dish it means reclaiming our heritage, one bite at a time.

So, the next time you crave something timeless, ask for Shikampuri. Better yet, roll up your sleeves and cook it at home. Let the fragrance of saffron, ghee, and spices rise again in our kitchens. Let this royal treasure live on not just in memory, but on every Hyderabadi’s plate.

Because in Hyderabad, even a kebab can carry the weight of a royal past.