Shikhar Dhawan’s viral video with rumoured GF sparks buzz

Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, former Indian cricketer, is trending again—not for cricket, but for his personal life. He recently shared a fun Instagram reel with a woman named Sophie Shine, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Fun Video At Home

On April 12, Dhawan posted a video from his Delhi home. He and Sophie were wearing Punjabi outfits and acting out a funny scene. In the video, “Guruji Mujhe yaha se jane se man nahi kar raha.” After Dhawan asked “kyu?”, Sophie replied, saying, “Mujhe aapke pas rehena hai.” After that, Dhawan came back with a hilarious reply saying, “Ghar mein kaam karati hogi maa.” The hilarious video went viral faster than a rocket, leaving fans in fits of laughter.

Who is Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine is from Ireland. She works in marketing and holds a top position in a financial company in Abu Dhabi. People first saw her with Dhawan in November 2024. Later, they were spotted together at the ICC Champions Trophy match, some weddings, and events.

Dhawan and Sophie have not said anything officially about their relationship. But their recent public appearances and this reel have made people believe they are more than friends.

Dhawan Talks About Moving On

Dhawan got divorced from his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee in 2023. In a recent interview, he said, “Yes, I’ve moved on. It was a learning time for me.” When asked if he’s ready for love again, he smiled and said, “I’m always in love!”