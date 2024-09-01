Shimla: Hundreds protest against ‘illegal’ construction of mosque

Shimla: Hundreds of people gathered at Sanjauli, a suburb of Shimla, on Sunday and protested against “illegal” construction of a mosque and an attack on a trader in Malyana area of the city.

The protesters demanded demolition of the structure and registration of a case of attempt to murder against those who attacked the businessman, seriously injuring him on Friday.

Nearly 500 people from different parts of the city participated in the demonstration and expressed concern over the rising number of migrants belonging to the minority community in Shimla, and also demanded police verification and registration of these “outsiders”.

Senior district administration officials reached the spot to pacify the agitators. The officials admitted that a portion of the structure constructed on the land of Waqf Board was “illegal” and the matter would come up for hearing in the municipal corporation court on Saturday.

They said that the matter is sensitive and religious sentiments of communities are involved.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the case of attack on a businessman would be dealt with under the section of attempt to murder and appealed to the protesters to maintain peace.

He said investigation of the case has been handed over to an officer of DSP rank and that migrants coming from other states would be registered.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said the investigation would be conducted under relevant provisions.

“Top floor of the said structure was unauthorized and proceedings are underway in the MC court. The construction work has been halted,” a civic body official said, adding that a toilet was constructed “illegally” one month back which was demolished after giving 24-hour notice.

The trouble started when the businessman and some other traders in Malyana area were attacked by half a dozen people belonging to the minority community with rods and sticks injuring four of them on Friday night while they were on their way back home.

The businessman sustained serious head injuries in the attack. The police had registered an FIR in the case.