Shimla teachers put scorpion in 8-year-old’s pants, booked

Himachal Pradesh: An eight-year-old boy in Himachal’s Shimla was a victim of caste-based abuse at school, with the teachers once placing a scorpion in his pants.

The police, on November 3, confirmed that the headmaster Devendra and two teachers, Babu Ram and Kritika Thakur, were arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as well as relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the boy’s father, the abuse had allegedly been a longstanding issue, spanning a year. He stated that his son, who goes to the Government Primary School in Khaddapani, was repeatedly assaulted. In one such incident, a brutal beating resulted in bleeding of the ear and a ruptured eardrum.

In another inhumane incident, the teachers took the child separately to the washroom and put a scorpion in his pants.

The father accused the headmaster of threatening to expel his son, in addition to warning the family against approaching the police.

“They told us not to file a complaint or post about the incident on social media, or we would lose our lives,” he told local reporters.

The school is reportedly known to practice caste-based segregation, with Nepali and Dalit students made to sit away from Rajput students during mealtime.

Previously, a 12-year-old boy from Limda village in the state was forced to die by suicide after he was locked inside a cowshed. An upper-caste woman had locked him for entering inside their house. Last week, in the Gawana area, a teacher was suspended, following accusations of beating a student using a prickly bush.