Shinde faction supporters celebrate

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th February 2023 10:56 pm IST
Shinde faction supporters celebrate
Thane: MP Shrikant Shinde with other Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leaders and workers celebrates after the Election Commission of India recognized the party as real Shiv Sena, at party office Anand Ashram in Thane, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday recognised Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and granted permission to them to use the name 'Shiv Sena' and the bow and arrow symbol for their party. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Celebrations at the residence of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party chief and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shind after the Election Commission of India recognized the party as real Shiv Sena, in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday recognised Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and granted permission to them to use the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the bow and arrow symbol for their party. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party chief and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde shares sweets amid celebrations after the Election Commission of India recognized the party as real Shiv Sena, at his official residence in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday recognised Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and granted permission to them to use the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the bow and arrow symbol for their party. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party chief and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde being garlanded amid celebrations after the Election Commission of India recognized the party as real Shiv Sena, at his official residence in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday recognised Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and granted permission to them to use the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the bow and arrow symbol for their party. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party chief and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde shares sweets with supporters amid celebrations after the Election Commission of India recognized the party as real Shiv Sena, at his official residence in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday recognised Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and granted permission to them to use the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the bow and arrow symbol for their party. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party chief and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde addresses the media amid celebrations after the Election Commission of India recognized the party as real Shiv Sena, at his official residence in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday recognised Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and granted permission to them to use the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the bow and arrow symbol for their party. (PTI Photo)

