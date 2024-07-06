Shiv Sena leader brutally attacked by Nihangs in Ludhiana

Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar was allegedly assaulted with swords by two men dressed as Nihang Sikhs in broad daylight outside the Lundihana Civil Hospital on Friday morning.

According to reports, the attack took place around 11 am when Thapar and his bodyguard were returning after attending a ceremony at the nearby Samvedna Trust Office.

The two assailants suddenly emerged and rounded Thapar’s two-wheeler. The attackers then ruthlessly struck him on the head and arms with their swords, leaving him with critical injuries.

After brutally attacking the Shiv Sena leader, the men are seen fleeing on Thapar’s two-wheeler.

The CCTV visuals purportedly show the attackers repeatedly hitting Thapar, even after he fell off his vehicle. His bodyguard did not intervene to save him. Commuters watched the horror as the brutal assault unfolded on the busy road.

Thapar was immediately rushed to the Ludhiana Civil Hospital, where he was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. His condition is reported to be critical currently.

Watch the video here

(Warning: Graphic visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)

#BREAKING: Punjab Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar, who is also descendant of Indian Freedom fighter and martyr Sukhdev, has been assaulted with swords by a group of Nihangs outside Ludhiana Civil Hospital in Punjab on Friday afternoon, his condition is believed to be serious. pic.twitter.com/Yx7XiMx3jy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 5, 2024

Another clear footage shows the attack on Sandeep Thapar, a Punjab Shiv Sena leader, with swords by Nihang Singhs in the market. https://t.co/iPp7C6Cbfa pic.twitter.com/jDitvCvrmA — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 5, 2024

The attack has sparked outrage, with many Shiv Sena leaders accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (APP) government of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

The chairman of Shiv Sena Punjab, Rajiv Tandon, alleged that the police were not serious about the security of leaders of “Hindu organisations.”

“From Sidhu Moosewala murder to open gang wars to RPG attack in Mohali to free run to radicals, Punjab Police looks helpless thanks to Kejriwal and Mann,” wrote BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad on X.

Law & Order under AAP in Punjab



*Law & order in Punjab totally collapsed*



SSandeep Thapar Punjab Shiv Sena leader and descendant of Indian freedom fighter and martyr Sukhdev Thapar, was attacked with swords in broad daylight in the market.



From Sidhu Moosewala murder to open… pic.twitter.com/ExlE17oQni — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) July 5, 2024

Shiv Sena leaders protested at the civil hospital and later at the DMC hospital against the police administration.

Today on Saturday, Ludhiana police arrested both accused.