Shiv Sena (UBT) announces one-month protest against water scarcity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold a month-long agitation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to address the city’s severe water scarcity.

Currently, residents receive water only once every eight days, according to the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, who spoke at a party meeting.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders alleged that the progress of the water pipeline project from Jayakwadi Dam to the city has been sluggish, prompting the need for this initiative.

The agitation is set to begin on April 16 and will continue until May 15, Danve announced.

“The campaign will kick off with corner meetings involving various stakeholders across the city. Initially, memorandums will be submitted to demand adequate water supply for citizens, followed by a signature campaign.

“An online petition will also be launched, which will send emails to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and the Municipal Commissioner,” Danve said.

As part of the agitation, some party members plan to bathe outside the municipal commissioner’s residence in a symbolic protest, accompanied by a ‘Dhol Bajao’ demonstration. Additionally, a photo exhibition highlighting citizens’ struggles with water scarcity will be organised in various parts of the city.

A padyatra (foot march) will be conducted across all 115 municipal wards of the city. The agitation will culminate in a rally led by either Uddhav or Aaditya Thackeray, said Danve.