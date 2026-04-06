Shiv Sena worker hacked to death while going on morning walk in Nanded

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old Shiv Sena worker was hacked to death by three men in Nanded city in Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday, April 6, marking the fifth murder in a public space in the city in three days, police said.

The victim, Sonu Kalyankar, was on a morning walk around 5.30 am when three men attacked him with sharp weapons in the Shreenagar area, an official said.

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Police believe the killing may have been orchestrated by a prison inmate who had previously fired at Kalyankar and had an ongoing dispute with him.

Two people have been detained in connection with the attack. The incident is the latest in a spate of violence that has gripped Nanded’s public spaces.

Last week, three people died in a clash between two rival gangs, and another man was killed within the jurisdiction of the Vazirabad police station.

(With inputs from PTI)