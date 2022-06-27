Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut summoned by ED in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Director (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday for questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai ‘chawl’, officials said.

The Rajya Sabha MP has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its office in south Mumbai on June 28 and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The development comes as the Shiv Sena party battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The ED in April provisionally attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut’s wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

According to Thackery’s Sena, “pressure from ED, CBI, and other central agencies” is what caused the mutiny headed by Eknath Shinde.

The ED call comes amidst talks and support, in the form of security, extended to the rebel Sena MLAs by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government.

More recently, Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi were also summoned by the ED for questioning in the Deccan Herald money laundering case.

(The story has been edited with inputs from the News Desk.)