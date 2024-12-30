Shivakumar denies link between Minister Priyank Kharge and contractor’s death

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and defended Minister Priyank Kharge against allegations linking him to a contractor’s suicide.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar clarified, “Priyank Kharge has no involvement in this case. His name is not directly mentioned in the contractor’s suicide note. Demanding his resignation based on vague accusations is unwarranted. We stand by his integrity, and the case will be investigated as per the law.”

The Deputy CM hit out at BJP leader Vijayendra for releasing photos of the accused, Raju Kapanuru, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge. “I also have photos with Vijayendra and Yeddyurappa. Many people visit us or take photos during events. Should I release similar photos of them with questionable individuals? If there’s credible evidence of deals or conversations, let them present it,” he remarked.

On BJP’s demand for a CBI probe, Shivakumar said, “Let them protest. If necessary, we can club all the cases and hand them over to the CBI. During the BJP regime, they referred only my case to the CBI, while our Congress government referred 12 cases, including those of IAS officer D.K. Ravi, Soujanya, and Hindu activist Paresh Mesta. Why didn’t they refer cases involving their ministers?”

“This is not a case for the CBI. Our investigative agencies are competent to handle it. We are aware of the CBI’s approach,” he added.

Shivakumar dismissed calls for Kharge’s resignation, stating, “There’s no question of Priyank Kharge stepping down. He has done nothing wrong. The opposition is targeting him because they cannot tolerate a Dalit leader’s success. He has effectively led the IT-BT department, achieving significant progress.”

On irregularities in KPSC exams, Shivakumar assured action, promising justice for those affected. Regarding BJP leaders meeting the Governor to lodge complaints, he quipped, “Let them continue thinking about us — it only makes us stronger.”

Addressing New Year’s Eve preparations, Shivakumar conveyed heartfelt wishes to the public and highlighted security measures, including over 1,000 cameras installed across Bengaluru to ensure safety.

The controversy arose from the suicide of Sachin, a 26-year-old contractor in Kalaburagi, who reportedly faced threats and extortion from Raju Kapanuru, an aide of Priyank Kharge. Sachin’s seven-page suicide note blamed Kapanuru’s alleged atrocities.

Opposition leaders, including BJP’s Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, accused Kharge of abuse of power and demanded his resignation. The BJP plans to intensify its protests, calling for a CBI probe into the matter.