Shivpal Yadav named general secretary in SP’s new executive

The SP, on Sunday, declared its 62-member national executive and released the list on its Twitter handle.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 29th January 2023 4:07 pm IST
Shivpal Yadav named general secretary in SP's new executive
Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav at the merger of the parties on Thursday (Photo: Twitter)

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party announced its national executive on Sunday, with Akhilesh Yadav named as the national president and Shivpal Yadav as a general secretary.

The uncle-nephew duo had ironed out their differences last year, following the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. This reunion came after their split in 2016.

The SP, on Sunday, declared its 62-member national executive and released the list on its Twitter handle.

Also Read
Lord Krishna, Hanuman greatest diplomats of world: EAM Jaishankar

Shivpal Yadav will be among the 14 national general secretaries. The others include Mohammad Azam Khan, Swami Prasad Maurya, Ravi Prakash Verma and Balram Yadav.

While Akhilesh Yadav will continue to hold the post of national president, Kiranmoy Nanda will be national vice president and Ram Gopal Yadav will continue as national principal general secretary.

Sudip Ranjan Sen will be the party treasurer, while there will be 19 national secretaries besides members.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button