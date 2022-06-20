Shoaib Ibrahim announces sister Saba’s wedding, details inside

Mumbai: Social media influencer and actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister, Saba Ibrahim is all set to tie knot with her longtime beau Khalid Niyaz. The Sasural Simar Ka actor announced the wedding in his latest YouTube vlog.

Introduced their new family member, Shoaib said that after a lot of speculations around Saba’s marriage, she is finally getting married this year. Shoaib’s wife and actress Dipika revealed that it is going to be winter wedding and they are super excited about the same. The actor also added they will announce everything in due time.

Saba Ibrahim too shared an Instagram post making her relationship public. In her caption, she thanked everyone for showering love. She also thanked her ‘Bhayya and Bhabi’ for helping her in making her life’s biggest decision. Her fans and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Saba is one of the most loved YouTubers in India. Her YouTube channel has 2.23M subscribers. She enjoys 1 million followers on Instagram. Check out some of her posts here.