Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar’s gift for son Ruhaan is worth Rs 20 crores?

Mumbai: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, a well-known television couple, eagerly await moving into their new nest with their new baby, Ruhaan. To make this joyous occasion even more memorable, the couple has specially built a lavish 5BHK home in Mumbai for their newborn and they have been sharing updates about the same on their YouTube vlogs.

Now, a few fan pages on Instagram suggest that their new luxurious home is reportedly worth Rs 20 crores. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar NEW home

Dipika and Shoaib shared their excitement and preparations for their new home in a heartwarming vlog released prior to the child’s arrival. The couple revealed their meticulous planning and purchases for the space’s furnishing and decoration.

Dipika joked that they had been storing everything at her mother’s house, but that the new house would soon be decorated with their choices. The new home combines their current flat with an adjacent property on the same floor that they recently purchased, transforming it into a luxurious 5-bedroom space.

And now, with the house nearing completion, the couple is looking forward to starting a new chapter in their lives and making memories in their dream home. Fans are eager to see the couple’s new adventure unfold in their opulent and lovingly crafted home.