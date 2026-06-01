Mumbai: The Ibrahim family is currently going through one of the most challenging phases of their lives. While actress Dipika Kakar continues her battle against liver cancer, actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s father remains hospitalised after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Amid the difficult circumstances, Shoaib has now shared a health update on his father, bringing a sense of relief to fans and well-wishers.

In his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib revealed that his father’s condition has shown signs of improvement after undergoing a crucial procedure. He shared, “I have not been able to share an update since a week because it was very hectic and tense. I was not in the zone to share a health update. Today, papa’s health is slightly better. Last Saturday, we had brought him here, but his surgery couldn’t happen for 3-4 days since he was on blood thinners. On Wednesday, he had an endoscopy, and the blood clot was removed. The procedure went well. Papa was under sedation for the whole day. He started responding after that.”

The actor further explained that his father, who had suffered a brain stroke in 2021 and was left partially paralysed, initially showed no response after being admitted. “When we brought him here on the first day, he was numb and wasn’t reacting. But after 24-36 hours of the surgery, he started responding slowly. However, his heart rate increased and BP was fluctuating. He was kept on a ventilator as a precautionary measure due to breathing issues,” he said.

The actor added that his father remained on ventilator support for several days but has now been taken off it. “Today, they removed the ventilator. He has a pipe going through his neck; however, all his vitals are okay. Since he was under anesthesia for so many days, some bubbles have formed in his intestines. Doctors will monitor it over two days; otherwise, they may have to do another surgery. However, it’s not a major issue.”

Sharing a positive moment, Shoaib said, “Last week, I was also confused and didn’t know if his condition was good or not. His speech has not come yet; he will have to take speech therapy. Today when I met him, he smiled. He is responding now and trying to talk. Please don’t believe the videos and news circulating on social media. He has become very weak, but there is significant improvement.”

Shoaib also provided an update on wife Dipika Kakar’s health. The actress is currently undergoing treatment for liver cancer and is set to begin immunotherapy soon. “Dipika’s immunotherapy starts next week. She had a PET Scan, and as we knew, there were two new dots, so that treatment will begin. Things are in control for her as of now,” he shared.

The Ibrahim family has always been admired for their close bond, making this difficult period especially emotional for fans. While challenges remain, the latest update from Shoaib offers hope that both his father and Dipika are moving in the right direction. We wish them strength, good health, and a speedy recovery.