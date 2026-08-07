Shoaib Ibrahim wishes Dipika Kakar: Allah tumhe lambi zindagi de

Mumbai: Actor Shoaib Ibrahim has penned a note for his “fighter” wife Dipika Kakar on her birthday and said that she has taught him that true courage lies in never giving up.

Shoaib shared two photographs on his social media handle. The two pictures featured Dipika and their son along with a homemade birthday cake kept in front of the former actress.

“Happy birthday fighter.. @ms.dipika You have taught me ki Asli himmat kabhi haar na manne me hoti hai.. (You have taught me that true courage lies in never giving up).”

“Aaj is khaas din bas Allah se ab yahi dua hai..ki Allah tumhe lambi aur sehatmand zindgi de. bas baaki khush main rakh lunga wo zimmedadri meri. (On this special day, my only prayer to Allah is that He blesses you with a long, healthy life. As for the rest, I’ll make sure you stay happy—that responsibility is mine.)”

Dipika married Shoaib, her co-star from Sasural Simar Ka, in 2018 in Bhopal.She converted to Islam and changed her name to Faiza Ibrahim. The couple welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in 2023.

It was in 2025 that Ibrahim broke the news via a vlog that Kakar has a tennis ball-sized tumor in her liver. She underwent a procedure in February 2026 for the removal of a stomach cyst and a liver cyst. Her husband confirmed that the surgery was successful.

Dipika is known for playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka and Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner in 2018. She was also seen in Nach Baliye 8.

Talking about Shoaib, he is best known for playing Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. He also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 8 and Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11.